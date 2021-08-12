Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.2% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

LMT traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,802. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

