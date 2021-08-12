Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

LOMA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $963.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.98 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

