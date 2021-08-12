London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider David Schwimmer Sells 24,113 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 8,098 ($105.80) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,727.49. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a market capitalization of £40.98 billion and a PE ratio of 80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

LSEG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

