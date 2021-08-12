Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $8.48. Lufax shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 217,187 shares traded.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06.

LU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

