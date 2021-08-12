MA Private Wealth Buys New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,433. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

