MA Private Wealth Has $8.63 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.77. 1,511,487 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

