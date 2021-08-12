Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

