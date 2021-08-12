Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,279 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Magal Security Systems worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MAGS stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 million, a P/E ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.01. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

