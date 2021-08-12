MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.83. The stock had a trading volume of 119,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,002. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.