MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $326.53. 5,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.62. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.14 and a 1 year high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

