MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of MMD opened at $23.06 on Thursday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.44.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
