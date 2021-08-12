Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $212.60

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.60 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 144643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.30 ($2.73).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.92 ($2.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

