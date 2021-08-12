MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0220 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $870,997.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00146476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,483.07 or 0.99326035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00878299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

