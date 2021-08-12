Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.39. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 116,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 542,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.27. 239,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,779,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

