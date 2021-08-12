Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.30-1.36 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

