Mariel A. Joliet Sells 2,250 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ASGN stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
ASGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.
ASGN Company Profile
ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.