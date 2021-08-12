Mariel A. Joliet Sells 2,250 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ASGN stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.