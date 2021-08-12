Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,522,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 9.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $510.63. 110,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,979. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

