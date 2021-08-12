Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 12,160 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 114,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,789. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock valued at $212,080,571 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

