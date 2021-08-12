Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 26,944 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,498.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Visa stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.51. 599,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,210. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $450.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

