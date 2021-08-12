Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $139,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.04. 46,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,619. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

