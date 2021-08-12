Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.38

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.38 and last traded at $150.40, with a volume of 2322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

