Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.59. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$12.52, with a volume of 170,074 shares.

MRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$975.71 million and a PE ratio of -55.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.