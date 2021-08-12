Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,983,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $163,801,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.30. 40,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,426. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

