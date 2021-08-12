Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $847,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FOX were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in FOX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in FOX by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $36.94. 12,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,790. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.