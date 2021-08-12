Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 19,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,176,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -717.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

