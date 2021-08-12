Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,646 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jabil by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 55,694 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $66,576,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,720. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

