Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 815 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

