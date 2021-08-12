Mask Network (MASK) Market Cap Reaches $98.90 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for $6.31 or 0.00014169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $98.90 million and approximately $59.23 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.38 or 0.00885617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00111739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,673,450 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.