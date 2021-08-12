Masonite International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,081 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,568% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

