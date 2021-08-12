Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTNB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

