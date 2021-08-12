Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 556 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $170.18 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 61.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,605 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

