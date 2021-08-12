Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $12.77 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

