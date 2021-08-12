MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 485,689 shares.The stock last traded at $1,837.03 and had previously closed at $1,755.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,537.96. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37,751.40 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.