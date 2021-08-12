Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives $29.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,773. Meritor has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 87,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

