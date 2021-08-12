MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
