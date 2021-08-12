Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $969.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $199,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

