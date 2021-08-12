Metronome (MET) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00009340 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $50.73 million and approximately $85,419.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00142595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00154947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,059.94 or 0.99655663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.11 or 0.00871623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,298,106 coins and its circulating supply is 12,011,732 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

