MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $14.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 168.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 396,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 728,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

