Michael J. Detke Sells 10,000 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

