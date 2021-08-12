Michael S. Brown Sells 1,687 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.38, for a total value of $1,033,085.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $608.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $640.65.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 579.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.