Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $378,784.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joel L. Poppen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 72,191,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273,020. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.65.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

