Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.89. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $9.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

