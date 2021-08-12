Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alexander’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:ALX opened at $271.24 on Thursday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

