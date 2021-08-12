Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 769,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QUOT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,580 shares of company stock valued at $480,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $743.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

