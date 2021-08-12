Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227,087 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kennametal worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

