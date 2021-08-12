Millennium Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Albany International worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Albany International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.