Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of QuinStreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $209,777.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,728.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $17.50 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.33 million, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

