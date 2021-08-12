Millennium Management LLC Sells 18,195 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACC opened at $48.83 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 689.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

