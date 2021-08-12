Milton C. Ault III Buys 4,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 4,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $16,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALZN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,202. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

