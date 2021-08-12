Mirage Energy (NASDAQ:MRGE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mirage Energy Co. (NASDAQ:MRGE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.15. Mirage Energy shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 85,250 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17.

About Mirage Energy (NASDAQ:MRGE)

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.